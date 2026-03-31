Arunachal: Army Hosts ‘Know Your Army’ Event in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The Indian Army conducted a “Know Your Army” outreach programme at Sigar Military Station in Pasighat as part of Project Navbharat, aimed at engaging youth and strengthening civil-military relations.

The event, organised by the Spearhead Gunners under the aegis of the Spearhead Division, saw participation from students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry and the College of Agriculture in East Siang district.

Participants were introduced to various aspects of military functioning, including the ethos, operational framework, and technological capabilities of the Indian Army. A key feature of the programme was an equipment display showcasing modern military systems and indigenous defence technologies, providing students with insights into operational preparedness.

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The event also included supervised exposure to small arms firing, allowing students to understand the discipline and technical precision involved in military training.

In addition, motivational sessions on joining the Indian Army were conducted, supported by audio-visual presentations outlining career opportunities within the Armed Forces. Informative lectures on Operation Sindoor were also delivered, offering an overview of the planning and execution of military operations.

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Interactive sessions with Army personnel enabled participants to gain firsthand perspectives on military life, leadership values, and the principles of service.

Officials stated that such outreach initiatives are intended to build awareness among youth, foster a sense of responsibility, and strengthen the connection between the Armed Forces and the civilian population.

A senior Army official noted that programmes of this nature contribute to shaping informed and motivated citizens while reinforcing national integration.