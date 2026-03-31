ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army Hosts ‘Know Your Army’ Event in Pasighat

Students in East Siang engage with Army personnel, gaining insights into military life, technology, and career opportunities.

Last Updated: 31/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: Army Hosts ‘Know Your Army’ Event in Pasighat

PASIGHAT-  The Indian Army conducted a “Know Your Army” outreach programme at Sigar Military Station in Pasighat as part of Project Navbharat, aimed at engaging youth and strengthening civil-military relations.

The event, organised by the Spearhead Gunners under the aegis of the Spearhead Division, saw participation from students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry and the College of Agriculture in East Siang district.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Participants were introduced to various aspects of military functioning, including the ethos, operational framework, and technological capabilities of the Indian Army. A key feature of the programme was an equipment display showcasing modern military systems and indigenous defence technologies, providing students with insights into operational preparedness.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Urges Youth to Preserve Cultural Heritage

The event also included supervised exposure to small arms firing, allowing students to understand the discipline and technical precision involved in military training.

In addition, motivational sessions on joining the Indian Army were conducted, supported by audio-visual presentations outlining career opportunities within the Armed Forces. Informative lectures on Operation Sindoor were also delivered, offering an overview of the planning and execution of military operations.

Also Read- NABARD releases Rs 3723 Cr Credit Potential for State

Interactive sessions with Army personnel enabled participants to gain firsthand perspectives on military life, leadership values, and the principles of service.

Officials stated that such outreach initiatives are intended to build awareness among youth, foster a sense of responsibility, and strengthen the connection between the Armed Forces and the civilian population.

A senior Army official noted that programmes of this nature contribute to shaping informed and motivated citizens while reinforcing national integration.

Tags
Last Updated: 31/03/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal: Sai Seva Sangathan Plans Health Upgrade in Ziro

Arunachal: Sai Seva Sangathan Plans Health Upgrade in Ziro

Arunachal: DC Inspects New JNV School at Taliha

Arunachal: DC Inspects New JNV School at Taliha

Arunachal: NCORD Meet Pushes Drug-Free East Siang

Arunachal: NCORD Meet Pushes Drug-Free East Siang

Arunachal: Scientists, Farmers Meet at KVK Tawang

Arunachal: Scientists, Farmers Meet at KVK Tawang

Arunachal: Tawang Prepares for 1st Rhododendron Festival

Arunachal: Tawang Prepares for 1st Rhododendron Festival

Arunachal: Night Learning Centre Revamped in Seppa

Arunachal: Night Learning Centre Revamped in Seppa

Arunachal: ICAR Holds Trainings for Farmers in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: ICAR Holds Trainings for Farmers in Shi-Yomi

Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Project in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Support Grows for Siang Project in Upper Siang

Arunachal: Bharat Lok Sangeet Utsav Begins in Pasighat

Arunachal: Bharat Lok Sangeet Utsav Begins in Pasighat

Arunachal Students Shine in Math Pathway

Arunachal Students Shine in Math Pathway

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button