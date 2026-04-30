Arunachal: Army Holds Operation Sindoor Session at APU

PASIGHAT- The Indian Army conducted an awareness and outreach session on “Operation Sindoor” at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) on April 30, bringing together students, faculty members, and administrative staff.

The programme was organised by the 230 Medium Regiment based at Sigar Military Station and aimed at providing participants with an overview of Operation Sindoor, described as India’s precision counter-terrorism strike carried out in May 2025 in response to an attack on civilians.

Colonel Partha Sarathi Batabyal, Commanding Officer of the regiment, delivered the keynote address. He outlined the operational aspects of the mission and emphasised the importance of relying on verified and official information, particularly in the context of misinformation surrounding security operations.

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According to Batabyal, the operation reflected a calibrated and strategic response, executed with precision and restraint. He noted that the action drew international attention as an example of a measured approach to cross-border terrorism.

The session also highlighted coordination among the three branches of the armed forces—Army, Air Force, and Navy—pointing to enhanced tri-service integration in recent operations. Batabyal further referred to India’s expanding indigenous defence capabilities, linking them to broader efforts towards technological self-reliance.

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In his address to students, he encouraged youth from the Northeast to consider careers in the armed forces, underlining their potential contribution to national security. He spoke of the region’s resilience and urged students to explore recruitment opportunities in the Army.

As part of the programme, a short documentary film on Operation Sindoor was screened, offering a visual account of the operation’s objectives and execution. The screening was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session with active participation from attendees.

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Earlier, Registrar Narmi Darang welcomed the initiative, noting that such engagements strengthen the connection between academic institutions and the armed forces. He observed that universities in the Northeast play an important role in fostering informed and socially responsible citizens.

The event concluded with discussions between students and officials, reflecting continued interest in defence awareness initiatives and public engagement in the region.