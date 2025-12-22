Arunachal: Army, GWS to Organise Sacred Pilgrimage in Shi Yomi

MANIGONG- In a landmark collaboration blending cultural preservation, spiritual heritage, and national security, the Indian Army will lead a pilgrimage expedition to the revered high-altitude site of Topo Gonov (also known as Topo Gone or Topo Gonov) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district.

The expedition, organized in partnership with the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), is scheduled for January 19 to 24, 2026. The site, perched at an elevation of approximately 2,900 metres, holds profound spiritual significance for the Galo community, one of Arunachal Pradesh’s major indigenous tribes.

Revered in Galo folklore as a sacred sanctuary for prayer, traditional rituals, and ancestral connection, Topo Gonov has long remained largely inaccessible due to its challenging terrain.

The initiative was finalized during a recent coordination meeting involving Indian Army representatives and GWS leaders, where community elders and local priests shared the site’s deep historical and cultural importance. The pilgrimage is viewed not only as a journey of faith but also as a reaffirmation of Galo identity and resilience.

A 24-member team will undertake the trek, with the Indian Army providing full logistical support, safety measures, and organizational assistance to ensure the event proceeds smoothly in this sensitive border region.

This civil-military partnership underscores efforts to safeguard indigenous traditions while promoting community bonding and enhancing security awareness in remote frontier areas.

Officials described the expedition as a rare opportunity for the Galo people to reconnect with their spiritual heritage.

“Topo Gonov is more than a physical location—it’s a symbol of our shared history and faith,” said a GWS representative. The Army, in turn, emphasized its commitment to supporting local communities while maintaining operational readiness.

The announcement has generated enthusiasm among cultural enthusiasts and locals, highlighting the positive role of the armed forces in preserving Northeast India’s diverse heritage. Further details on participation and preparations are expected to be released soon by the collaborating organizations.

This pilgrimage marks a significant step in fostering unity between the military and indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh, a state known for its rich tribal traditions and strategic importance.