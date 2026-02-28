Arunachal: Army Felicitates Padma Shri Yanung Jamoh Lego

PASIGHAT- In an outreach initiative aimed at strengthening civil–military engagement in Arunachal Pradesh, personnel of the Spearhead Division of the Indian Army visited Yanung Jamoh Lego, a Padma Shri awardee, in Pasighat.

According to a statement issued from Sigar Military Station, the interaction was designed to promote coordination and mutual understanding between the Armed Forces and civil society, while also recognising contributions to cultural preservation and community development in the region.

During the visit, Army personnel interacted with Lego and discussed the cultural heritage and indigenous traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. The engagement focused on acknowledging the role of community leaders in safeguarding traditional knowledge systems and promoting local identity.

As part of the event, the Army contingent felicitated the Padma Shri awardee in recognition of her service and commitment to preserving cultural legacy. The interaction, officials stated, reflected shared values of service, resilience and national pride.

The outreach also underscored the Army’s broader approach in the Northeast, where it has sought to complement its security responsibilities with community engagement and developmental initiatives. Civil–military synergy, particularly in border states, has been emphasised as a key component of fostering trust and cooperation.

The release stated that such initiatives aim to reinforce inclusive development and strengthen the partnership between the Armed Forces and local communities across the region.