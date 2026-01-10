Arunachal

Arunachal: Army Evacuates Stranded Travellers at Sela Top

The Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps successfully evacuated more than 20 travellers stranded by heavy snowfall and icy conditions at high-altitude Sela Top in Tawang, ensuring safe passage amid extreme winter weather.

Last Updated: 10/01/2026
1 minute read
ITANAGAR — In response to severe winter weather and heavy snowfall at high altitude, the Indian Army’s Gajraj Corps conducted a rescue and evacuation operation on January 8 at Sela Top in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district, saving more than 20 civilians stranded due to icy road conditions and a vehicle accident.

The operation was triggered after a civilian vehicle lost control on the snow-laden stretch and collided with a concrete road barrier, leaving passengers trapped in sub-zero temperatures with poor visibility.

In light of the extreme weather and safety concerns, Army personnel were swiftly mobilised with manpower and necessary equipment to reach the site.

Upon arrival, troops evacuated all stranded travellers to safety and provided assistance at the scene to avert further incidents.

In addition, Army teams fitted tyre chains on private and passenger vehicles stuck on the slippery road, enabling safer movement along the high-altitude route.

The timely intervention not only helped restore vehicular movement on this strategic mountain corridor but also underscored the Army’s critical role in disaster-related response and public safety in the North Eastern Himalayan region during harsh winter conditions.

Authorities have renewed calls for commuters to exercise caution and follow weather advisories when travelling through high mountain passes like Sela Top.

