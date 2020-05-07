Arunachal: Army distributes Covid-19 prevention kits to the villagers

Daporijo- Troops of Indian Army in the fight against COVID-19 distributed health and medical safety stores in the remote villages of Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 07.

A team of Army Medical personnel distributed face masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizers and disinfectants to the locals facing hardships in absence of these essential stores. The team also informed the villagers on the correct usage of the safety kits and precautionary measures to be undertaken to contain the spread of the disease.

The locals expressed their deep gratitude for the efforts of the Army and appreciated its continuous support rendered during the times of need.