Arunachal: Army distributes Books and Stationeries at Maro

Maro ( Upper Subansiri ): As part of its commitment towards welfare of locals in remote areas, Spear Corps of Indian Army organised a distribution of books and stationery at Maro in Upper Subansiri District, Arunachal Pradesh on 08 Dec 2020.

The aim of the camp was to encourage students of Maro village to pursue educational activities. As part of the event, besides distribution of stationery and reading material, competitions including drawing and essay writing were also organised to provide an opportunity to the students to showcase their talents. 71 under privileged students of the area benefitted from the event.

The initiative of the Spear Corps was highly appreciated by the locals.