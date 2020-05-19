Arunachal: Army conducts covid-19 awareness campaign at Taksing

Taksing- Troops of Indian Army in the fight against COVID-19 conducted an awareness campaign in the remote villages of Taksing and Limeking Circles in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 17.

A team of Army Medical personnel including a lady medical officer, conducted door to door awareness campaign to educate every household about the preventive measures to be undertaken against the virus. The teams also addressed all the queries and distributed information pamphlets, face masks and gloves to the locals.

Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri District and the local population expressed their appreciation to the Army for its continued support during difficult times.