Arunachal: Army, Assam Rifles Conduct Heli Exercise in Changlang

CHANGLANG- The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles on Friday successfully validated their helicopter insertion capabilities in the remote Vijaynagar Salient of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, officials said, underlining enhanced operational preparedness in a strategically sensitive border region.

According to defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat, the activity was conducted as part of a joint exercise between the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles. The exercise involved a swift heli-borne insertion of troops into the Vijaynagar Salient, an area known for its challenging terrain and proximity to the international boundary.

The drill was aimed at validating rapid troop induction capabilities and improving operational orientation in remote and difficult conditions. Lt Col Rawat said the carefully planned exercise demonstrated the ability of the forces to quickly deploy acclimatised troops into a simulated operational area, reflecting preparedness to respond to emerging security challenges.

Also Read- Mashaal Rally Held in Itanagar Against Illegal Immigration

Emphasis during the exercise was placed on speed, coordination and precision to ensure seamless execution under realistic conditions. The troops involved displayed a high level of professionalism, adaptability and combat readiness, the defence spokesman added.

Officials said the joint drill significantly enhanced operational reach and reinforced inter-force synergy, highlighting robust coordination and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and the Assam Rifles. Such exercises, Lt Col Rawat noted, play an important role in refining standard operating procedures, improving interoperability and strengthening collective response mechanisms in strategically sensitive regions.

Also Read- DPCCT Gurukuls Annual Meet 2025–26 Held in Itanagar

Changlang district, located in the southeastern corner of Arunachal Pradesh, is characterised by rugged hills and dense forests and shares an international boundary with Myanmar, making it an important area from a security perspective.

In a separate development, the Indian Army also facilitated Christmas celebrations in the remote hills of Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district on Thursday under Operation Sadbhavna. Teachers from St Francis de Sales (SFS) College, Aalo participated in the programme, which focused on cultural exchange and community bonding.

The celebrations included interactions at the Menchuka market, prayers and hymns at the local church, and visits to nearby Gompas, reflecting the region’s cultural diversity and coexistence of different faiths. The initiative, officials said, highlighted the Army’s people-centric engagement in frontier areas and its role in promoting harmony, trust and national integration beyond security responsibilities.