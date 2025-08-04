Arunachal: Architect Oshin Eko Honoured with ‘Samaj Bandhu’ Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Miss Oshin Eko, Director of M/s Eko Architects, has been conferred with the prestigious Samaj Bandhu Award during a recent award ceremony organized by M/s Prantik Care The Earth at Shantiniketan, Birbhum, West Bengal.

The award recognizes her outstanding contributions in the fields of entrepreneurship and industrialization, especially in East Siang and Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

M/s Eko Architects, under her leadership, has executed key urban development and architectural projects such as the master plan of Boleng (Siang HQ), Pasighat Municipal Council building, Juvenile Jail, residential complexes, hotels, restaurants, and Abor Cinema Hall, among others.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

Speaking about the honour, Miss Eko shared, “My firm has been engaged in architectural and urban planning work across Arunachal Pradesh for the past seven years. This recognition motivates us to continue contributing meaningfully to the region’s growth.”

The Samaj Bandhu Award, meaning “Friend of Society,” is given annually by Prantik Care The Earth, a Govt of West Bengal-registered ISO 9001:2015 NGO, during its Matri Diwas celebrations. The award recognizes excellence across diverse sectors including agriculture, social welfare, education, remote sensing, journalism, health, and entrepreneurship.

Also Read- The culture of Granary in Galo Tribe, read all about it

The theme of the event, “Maa Mati Samaj”, reflects the NGO’s commitment to community-driven development using technology, sustainability, and local leadership.

Miss Oshin Eko’s achievement is seen as a beacon of inspiration for young women entrepreneurs across Northeast India.