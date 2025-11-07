Arunachal: ARC Chief Interacts With GBs, Officials in Ziro

ZIRO- The Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), Pramod Jain, (Retd.), visited Ziro on Friday as part of his official tour to evaluate administrative performance and public service delivery mechanisms at the district level. He was received by Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme and Heads of Departments with a traditional welcome.

During the field visit, the Chairman inspected key sites including India’s first Integrated Aqua Park at Tarin, the Naara Aaba Organic Kiwi Winery at Hong, and traditional Apatani houses. At Hong village, he interacted with local residents to understand their cultural practices, sustainable lifestyles, and community-led traditions. He also visited the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at Hong.

In the afternoon, Jain chaired a review meeting with district officials and Gaon Buras (GBs) at the District Secretariat’s Conference Hall. He sought direct feedback on grassroots governance challenges and encouraged stakeholders to offer practical suggestions for improving administrative systems. GBs used the platform to present both grievances and recommendations.

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum delivered a presentation highlighting the administrative evolution of Lower Subansiri district. He recommended strengthening the District Planning Committee for improved decision-making and emphasised the importance of need-based procurement at the district level to reduce delays and losses. Tatum also underscored the need for enhanced internet connectivity to support the district’s e-Office operations.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung shared challenges in implementing government schemes, particularly delays in online sanctioning and central-level fund disbursement. He suggested introducing strict procedural timelines to ensure timely project execution.

Other officials—including SDO Rani Perme, DMO Dr. Millo Kunya, and several Heads of Departments—contributed observations on administrative reforms, public service gaps, and opportunities to strengthen participatory governance.

Concluding the visit, the ARC Chairman commended the district administration and community for sustaining a strong model of inclusive and participatory governance. He requested the Deputy Commissioner to compile all grievances and suggestions for submission to the Commission for further examination and follow-up action.