Arunachal: AR IG inaugurates Wancho Woodcraft Centre, Souvenir Shop at Longding

LONGDING- Major General Vikas Lakhera, IG Assam Rifles ( North ) inaugurated Wancho Woodcraft Centre and Souvenir Shop today at Longding. The inaugural programme followed by a cultural program by the wancho cultural society of Longding. The young wanchos displayed an exceptional performance by doing local dance.

This initiative stands as a testament to the convergence of culture and craftsmanship, as the Wancho Woodcraft Centre aims to promote and preserve the rich artistic heritage of the Wancho community. The Souvenir Shop will serve as a platform for showcasing and retailing exquisite woodcraft creations crafted by talented local artisans.

Watch Video

The Inspector General of Assam Rifles, in his address, expressed admiration for the initiative, highlighting the significance of cultural preservation and the role of the Wancho Woodcraft Centre in empowering local artisans. The collaboration between Assam Rifles and the Wancho Cultural Society reflects a commitment to fostering cultural appreciation and economic development.

Watch Video: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Visitors to the Wancho Woodcraft Centre and Souvenir Shop can expect to be captivated by an array of meticulously crafted wooden artifacts that embody the essence of Wancho craftsmanship. From traditional sculptures to contemporary designs, the collection showcases the versatility and artistic prowess of Wancho artisans.

The collaboration between the Assam Rifles and the Wancho Cultural Society underscores the importance of community partnerships in nurturing cultural heritage and supporting local economies. The Wancho Woodcraft Centre and Souvenir Shop is poised to become a cultural hub, inviting visitors to explore and appreciate the rich artistic tapestry of the Wancho community.