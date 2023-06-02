Arunachal: APYC Condemns Education Minister's inefficient Approach

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress ( APYC ) condemn Education Minister Taba Tedir’s inefficient approach towards handling of recent illegal appointment of Primary Teachers under the Directorate of Elementary Education at Longding District, stated APYC president Tarh Johny.

In a statement, APYC president Tarh Johny, alleged that ” at the very outset, the Education Minister should accept and take moral responsibility for repeated dismal performances in CBSE exams despite having declared 2021 as the “Year of Education” by the BJP government wherein huge amount of Rs. 1,000 crores had been pumped in to improve education scenario in the state but without a clear road map on how and where this amount would be spent. It was a mere lip service by the state government and probably an eyewash to conceal their ulterior motives.

Moreover, regarding recent Primary Teachers’ illegal appointment, constituting a three member high level enquiry committee comprising of concerned appointing authority was a big blunder and quite questionable, he alleged .

Further APYC president said that ” This scam seems to have been hatched at top level and executed fraudulently as we had told earlier that any appointment in any department is done with the cognizance and approval of the concerned authority, how come the top officers of education department have not known about this fraudulence? Besides, how will an officer/official declare himself as involved if included in enquiry committee? So, the high level enquiry committee’s integrity is doubtful and cannot be relied on”.

It is noteworthy, that till date regularization of PRTs had been directly done by DEE instead of APSSB or APPSCE due to which it is apparent that regular posts had been sold out fraudulently by the concerned department thereby hampering the rightful regularization of SSA teachers across state. This scam seems to have been persisting since many years and thus needs thorough investigation throughout the state to unearth the facts, said Tarj Johny .

Furthermore, mere termination of those 28 appointed teachers and making them scapegoats won’t make any difference as involvement of big fishes cannot be ruled out.

Therefore, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress demands for independent probe into the whole scam across the state right from Commissioner to DDSE level of all districts by immediately handling the case to the SIC or SIT to apprehend the culprits irrespective of their power or position.