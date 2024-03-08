ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APWWS Sagalee Branch observes International Women’s Day

The event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of women, acknowledging their diverse roles and accomplishments.

Last Updated: March 8, 2024
SAGALEE-  APWWS Sagalee Branch in collaboration with the Mete Dene Model Cluster Level Federation, observed  International Women’s Day, at Nyokum Ground, Sagalee.

Nabam Tuki, MLA of the 15th Sagalee constituency and Former Chief Minister of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh along with Mrs  Yame Higio ADC Sagalee, graced the event as the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering Nabam Tuki delivered emphasized the pivotal role of women in society. He highlighted their significant contributions, particularly in the fields of economics, justice, and politics.

Recognizing the importance of women’s involvement in these areas, he commended their dedication and underscored the need for continued support and empowerment.

International Women’s Day is not just a date on the calendar; it is a symbol of progress, a reminder of the challenges yet to be overcome, and a celebration of the incredible women who have paved the way for positive change.

