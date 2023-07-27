Arunachal: APWWS organised Peace Rally in Solidarity with Manipur Violence Victims

ITANAGAR- Hundreds of people joined a peaceful rally organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) on July 27 in solidarity with victims of violence in Manipur and Kuki-Zo women survivors of rape and sexual assault.

Similar rallies were also organised by APWWS branch in Tuting, Ziro, Yingkiong, Likabali, Daporijo , Dumporijo, Miao, Anini, Koloriang , Aalo, Mechukha, Sagalee, Namsai, Hayuliang and Seijosa.

The main demand of the APWWS is immediate arrest of all the people who paraded two Kuki-Zo women naked and gang raped on May 4. The horrific crime was committed at B. Phainom village in Kangpokpi district on May 4 after the villages of the two women were burnt down.

In Itanagar, the rally started from Akashdeep at 5 PM and culminated at Tennis Court where Kani Nada Maling, President of the APWWS sought immediate arrest of all those involved in rape and sexual assault on women. She questioned the centre and Manipur govt on the delay in responding to the crisis in Manipur.

Maling accused the Manipur govt of being complicit for taking two months to take note of the horrific violence inflicted on two tribal women. Why was the rape kept hidden, she asked the Manipur govt.

She also questioned the National Commission for women and Manipur State Commission for women for their silence.

Seeking early arrest of all those involved as the faces are clearly visible in the horrific video that was circulated, APWWS has said that perpetrators of sexual violence must be brought to Justice.

The rally in Itanagar was also joined by Puroik Women Society, Tangsa Women’s Welfare Society, Galo Women Welfare Society, Karlo Dune Welfare Society, Kargu Kardi Women Welfare Society, Lodu Women Welfare Society, Adi Bane Ane kebang, Nyishi Nyime Acham, Apatani Women Welfare Society, Tagin Women Welfare Association, Tagin Cultural Society, Kunu Yami Dune Welfare Society.

Yingkiong: One Stop Centre, women and girls from all walks of life joined the peaceful APWWS rally. Whole Yingkiong town echoed with slogans of solidarity demanding justice for daughters of Manipur.