Arunachal: APWWS observing International Literacy Week

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) is observing International Literacy Week under the theme ‘Understanding Lifelong Learning for all in society’ to create awareness among the women vendors about the importance of education and digital literacy.

The Society is already conducting weekly adult education classes for the vendors. The inaugural weeklong program was organized at the One Stop Centre in Naharlagun.

APWWS will conduct painting competitions for the women vendors attending the adult education classes and will also hold reading and painting competitions for the children of the child care institution in collaboration with the Child Welfare Committee, ICR. They will also carry out door-to-door campaigns to educate the women vendors, motivating and encouraging them to attend the adult education classes run by APWWS every Saturday.

President of APWWS, Kani Nada Maling, informed that the adult education classes in Itanagar and Naharlagun are voluntary and free of cost. Members of APWWS voluntarily donate study materials for the women vendors. In addition to providing basic classes, the team teaches them about digital financial literacy to prevent customers from cheating them and educates them about hospitality in their business.

One women vendor, Mem Ete, who regularly attends the classes at the Naharlagun Centre, thanked APWWS and mentioned that she can now identify whether a vehicle is from Assam or Arunachal Pradesh through the vehicle registration.

Giogi Chachik, President of the All Arunachal Pradesh Vendor Association, stated that the women vendors attending the classes are very excited and have requested that the classes be held twice a week.

APWWS felicitated the women vendors at its inaugural program.

The staff of One Stop Centre in Naharlagun and students from the Social Work Department of Rajiv Gandhi University also attended the program. One Stop Centre Administrator, advocate Nada Nampi, educated the women and others about the function of the One Stop Centre.