Arunachal: APWWS observe International Women’s Day

ZIRO- Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society ( APWWS ) and its affiliate bodies celebrated International Women’s Day with a multitude of events across the state. This year, the Society teamed up with the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the Department of Women and Child.

The event was celebrated grandly in Ziro, where more than 1000 people gathered to celebrate the day.

Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, attending the program, acknowledged the role of women in creating a just society. He expressed hope for increased women’s representation in parliament and legislative assemblies in the coming years.

Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P. stated that every household has a women achiever, paying tribute to the sacrifices mothers make for their families.

The President of the Ziro Unit of APWWS, Padi Kunya, emphasized in her address that women’s struggle for a just, equitable society requires courage, confidence, and patience.

The President of APWWS Central Executive Committee, Kani Nada Maling, stated that APWWS will not remain silent until there are equal rights for all, saying, “Our effort and struggle will continue for our rights.” The day also included felicitations of the Achukuru Welfare Society and Grace Rehabilitation Centre by the Ziro unit of the APWWS for their compassionate efforts.

The event featured awareness talks on cervical cancer by Dr. Subu Kampu and HIV/AIDS prevention by Tassor Pali, Joint Director of IEC, APSACS. Actor Millo Sunkha, also the brand ambassador for WCD, Ziro under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, delivered an inspirational speech emphasizing how knowledge inspires and the importance of addressing issues like physical and mental health, advocating for asking relevant questions instead of remaining silent. WCD sponsored a marathon race, essay writing competition on child marriage, and drawing competition.

Among others, Advocate Hibu Usha, the General Secretary of the Ziro unit, and WCD’s Dani Yami also spoke during the day-long event. The District Legal Services Authority conducted a Mega Legal Camp providing marriage registration, awareness on women-related laws, and various schemes under the National Legal Services.

International Women’s Day at Ziro was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, Ziro Branch, and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (CEC), Itanagar, in collaboration with the Department of Women and Child, Ziro, and ArSLM, Ziro. Certificates of appreciation were given to the APWWS Ziro members by the CEC for their excellent performance.