Arunachal

Arunachal: APWWS Demands Independent Probe into Alleged Assault of Women Protesters by Minister Ojing Tasing and Police

Last Updated: 28/05/2025
1 minute read
Photo : Still from viral Video

ITANAGAR-  The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has issued a formal representation to the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Human Rights, seeking an immediate and independent inquiry into the alleged assault of women protesters by sitting minister Ojing Tasing and police  personnel.

In a letter dated 28th May 2025, the APWWS expressed deep concern over a viral video circulating on social media which purportedly shows Minister Tasing hitting a woman with his elbow and another woman bleeding after being allegedly assaulted by police personnel.

Watch Video

The incidents occurred during a protest against the Central Armed Police Forces’ pre-feasibility survey for the proposed 12500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Calling the incident a “grave violation of constitutional rights and human dignity,” the APWWS described the abuse of power by elected officials and law enforcement as “highly condemnable” and urged for swift action to restore public faith in democratic institutions.

The representation, signed by APWWS President Kani Nada, emphasized that “no person, regardless of their position or authority, should be above the law” and appealed for justice without fear or favor.

The alleged assault has sparked outrage, with many activists and civil society groups calling for accountability and protection of the right to peaceful protest.

However,  In response to the viral video, Talking to a local media, Minister Tasing has denied the allegations, claiming the footage was doctored and asserting that the attack on him was premeditated. He stated that the protesters surrounded him, preventing him from leaving the meeting, which led to a chaotic situation requiring security personnel to escort him to safety.

