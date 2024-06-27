Arunachal: APWWS demand for probe into Student’s Suicide

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) has demanded a thorough investigation into the suicide case of a 15-year-old student at Amliang in Anjaw district. Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS said in official statement.

The student took the drastic step after he was asked to leave the school for using a mobile phone on campus, which is against the rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

In it’s statement APWWS stated that “The suicide of the 15-year-old school student at VKV, Amliang in Anjaw district is tragic. We appeal for a proper investigation into the case.”

This tragic incident underscores the importance of training teachers to handle disciplinary issues and recognize signs of distress in students. Schools must adopt a supportive approach to discipline instead of rushing to humiliate students. stated APWWS.

Every school should have adequate counseling services and counselors to provide necessary support to students.

While the state mourns the death of the young student, we are also informed about bullying of junior students by their seniors at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Bordumsa.

Also Read- 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

This latest case highlights issues of student safety and discipline in educational institutions across the state, where incidents of bullying have been reported too frequently.

The Education Department needs to reflect on why instances of bullying and deaths are so rampant in schools and colleges across the state. There must be clear anti-bullying policies.