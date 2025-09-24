Arunachal: APWWS Conducts Legal Rights Awareness Programme at Tuting

TUTING– In a significant step toward women empowerment, the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS), Tuting Branch, organized a one-day legal awareness programme at Solung Ground, Tuting, on September 23. The initiative aimed to raise awareness among women on legal rights, gender justice, health, and social issues.

Advocate Kani Nada Maling, President of APWWS (Central Executive Committee), attended as Chief Guest and lauded the Tuting Branch for its dedication in empowering women and children in one of the state’s most remote regions. She emphasized that gender equality is central to development, urging women to take leadership roles, voice concerns, and participate actively in governance.

The programme included sessions on crucial topics:

Domestic Violence & Polygamy: Maling highlighted the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act and stressed the need for legal reforms to curb polygamy.

Health & Maternal Care: Major Dr. Preeti Thakur discussed cervical cancer prevention, while concerns were raised over access to healthcare in remote areas.

Legal Awareness: Pilot Apang spoke on polygamy laws; Police officials sensitized participants on POCSO Act 2012 and NDPS Act.

Education & Empowerment: Smti Yalik Jerang, DIPRO Yingkiong, highlighted the importance of girl child education.

The programme also featured marriage registration drives, distribution of forms, and a health camp under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, and Poshan Maah, providing free consultations and medicines for women and children.

Pandov Pertin, ADC Tuting, and Col. Mandip Shaw, 5th Dogra Regiment, attended as Guest of Honour and Special Invitee respectively. APWWS General Secretary Smti Oyang Duggong shared the Society’s activity report (2019–2025) and thanked Adv. Maling for inspiring continued women welfare work.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women across villages, self-help groups, PRI members, Gaon Buras, Indian Army personnel, senior citizens, and local officials. Adv. Maling concluded by urging greater convergence of departments with women at the center of planning and development.

The programme underscored the power of grassroots women leadership, highlighting the importance of legal literacy, health awareness, and social empowerment in Tuting and beyond.