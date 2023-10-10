Arunachal: APWWS celebrates 44th foundation day

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society ( APWWS ) celebrated its 44th foundation day by organizing an event with a pledge to adopt five plants. Plantations adopted were carried out across the 44 branches and affiliate bodies.

In Itanagar, the day witnessed the planting of indigenous fruit plants and a visit to Deepak Nabam Living Home for the destitute. The central executive committee of the APWWS donated food items to the destitute home during their visit.

Also Read- “Space on Wheels” an initiative of Vigyan Bharati and ISRO at NERIST

The day was celebrated with plantations, sports activities, and cleanliness drives in Miao, Liromoba, Daporijo, Tuting, Dumporijo, Yingkiong, Aalo, Likabali, Naharlagun, Koloriang, Yomcha, Basar, Tezu, Jengging, and other locations across the state.

Founded on October 10, 1979, the APWWS is a pioneering women’s organization that has worked for four decades for justice and equality for all in Arunachal, fighting against social evils such as child marriage, drug abuse, and polygamy.

Founder member of APWWS, Kenyir Ringu, urged the members to continue their commitment to the welfare of women and children in the state and equality for all. Jarjum Ete Gamlin, former president of the organization, called for increased political participation of women in the state, recalling the struggles faced during the early years of activism. Gumri Ringu, another former president, encouraged members to carry forward the work for a just society. Dipti Bengia Tako, Duyu Yakang, Samnem Ngemu, and Dr. Tao Azu also addressed the gathering.

Also Read- Sela Tunnel near Indo-China border near completion

In her address, Secretary General Tojum Potom thanked the senior members for their continued work for the society.

President of the org Kani Nada Maling expressed gratitude to the senior members for their ongoing support and dedication to the society. She further emphasized that the decision to adopt five plants each was made to ensure the survival of the plants and not just to plant saplings to mark an occasion.

Additionally, a souvenir designed by artist Ogin Nayam was released, and the Miao unit distributed school stationery to meritorious students of Govt. Sec. School Namphai 1. The program was also attended by ZPC Changlang, Khumkho Mossang.