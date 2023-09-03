ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APWWS Appreciates Ninong Ering for Introducing the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023.

This proposed bill is a significant step towards ensuring that our electoral system reflects the values of integrity, fairness, and justice.

Last Updated: September 3, 2023
1 minute read
ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, appreciated and supported Congress MLA Ninong Ering for introducing the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023 during the upcoming monsoon session of the 7th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled to begin on September 4 and continue until September 7, 2023.

Mrs Kani Nada Maling, president , APWWS  in a latter to Ninong Ering  stated that “ Your commitment to addressing the crucial issue of monogamy and its impact on election eligibility demonstrates your profound concern for the welfare of our society.

This proposed bill is a significant step towards ensuring that our electoral system reflects the values of integrity, fairness, and justice. By advocating for monogamy as an essential criterion for election eligibility, you are championing the cause of transparency and ethical conduct in our political landscape, she added.

In Arunachal, women are often used for political reasons. One often hears that polygamous marriages are essential for becoming a successful leader, which is far from the truth.

Some of the political leaders who are known for their high moral attributes are known to be monogamous. Therefore, we firmly believe that this bill will go a long way in busting the myth that multiple marriages are essential to succeed in politics.

Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill, 2023 to be place by Congress MLA Ninong Ering

In a diverse and dynamic state like Arunachal Pradesh, where traditions and modernity coexist, your foresight in recognizing the need for such legislation is commendable. This bill has the potential to protect the rights and dignity of women in our society, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their concerns are addressed. Mrs Kani  further added.

She stated  that “ The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society, stand firmly behind  Ninong Ering  in this endeavour and pledge our support for the successful passage of the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy-Election-Eligibility Bill 2023.  Ering’s dedication to the welfare of our state’s citizens, especially women, is truly inspiring, and we believe that this bill will mark a significant milestone in our legislative history.

