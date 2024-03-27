Arunachal: APUWJ East Siang Unit with DA conducts coordination meeting on conduct of media persons during polls

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – As a part of media coordination meeting, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, Pasighat, East Siang District Unit in collaboration with district administration of East Siang district held a meeting on Monday at DC conference hall to discuss on reporting and conduct of mediapersons and media houses of the district vis-as-vis MCC and MCMC.

The coordination meeting was chaired by Tatling Pertin, ADC (HQ)-cum- ARO and was attended by DIPRO, Deepali Dodum, APRO, HK Roy, Dy. Director (Programme), AIR, Iddong Pertin besides APUWJ Pasighat Unit, Jt. Secretary, Maksam Tayeng and several other mediapersons from Pasighat News, Siang Voice, Eastern Post, Arun Bhoomi, Hills News, Arunachal Express, Adi News Live based in the district.

On the very onset, ADC-cum-ARO, Pertin briefed the mediapersons on various guidelines and rules on paid news and political advertisements as per the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee in connection with the ensuing simultaneous state assembly and parliamentary election on April 19th next.

As a member secretary of MCMC, Deepali Dodum and HK Roy also suggested the mediapersons to be careful on reporting sensitive and other controversial issues while also explaining the dos and don’ts as per the ECI guidelines, and assured to provide further updates and information if and when it is received from the ECI.

While as a district Jt. Secretary of APUWJ East Siang unit, Maksam Tayeng asked the media friends present in the meeting to be cautious while reporting, especially about contentious issues, and keep themselves abreast of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines and MCC.

Other media persons like Mingkeng Osik from Eastern Post, Ipak Diyum from Siang Voice and others also spoke on the occasion, getting their doubts cleared from the MCMC members.