Arunachal: APU’s Outreach Boosts Education in Anjaw’s Border Villages

PASIGHAT- A week-long community engagement programme by the Department of Education, Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), concluded on Tuesday after extensive outreach across some of the most remote and strategically sensitive villages of Anjaw district. The initiative, conducted from November 13 to 19, covered Hawai, Hayuliang, Walong, Kibithoo and Kaho—the easternmost village of India.

Led by Dr. Kaling Moyong, Assistant Professor, the programme involved third-semester students of the department, who travelled across the district to interact with villagers, elders and Gaon Buras. Their primary objectives included strengthening awareness on education, providing career and personal counselling, and understanding the socio-cultural dynamics of living in a border region.

During the visits, students held sessions on the significance of schooling, provisions under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, environmental cleanliness and overall educational guidance for students from Classes I to XII. A notable stop was Government Middle School, Kibithoo, where the team observed extremely low enrolment, with only 12 students attending the institution.

Teachers and headmasters welcomed the programme, emphasising that such initiatives rarely reach remote interiors but carry substantial motivational value for local children who seldom interact with university-level learners.

The initiative also received strong backing from local institutions. Indian Army official Sonemso Tamai remarked that development becomes meaningful only when civil society, armed forces and educational institutions work collaboratively. Advocate Priya Pul, Legal Aid Defense Counsel of Anjaw district, described the programme as “timely and much needed,” highlighting its importance in bridging geographic and educational gaps.

One of the most memorable interactions took place in Kaho village, where Gaon Bura Chochi Meyor expressed deep appreciation. Although he had never attended school, Meyor said the enthusiasm of APU students encouraged him to motivate his grandchildren to pursue education despite the absence of a school in the village. He described the team’s visit as a rare moment of connection with the outside world.

Reflecting on the programme, Dr. Moyong—whose academic expertise lies in the RTE Act—stated that knowledge attains its real purpose only when used for societal upliftment. He added that awareness must reach “the last child in the last village” and said that if the initiative inspired even one child to continue schooling, the effort would be meaningful.

The university expressed gratitude to the district administration for logistical support. Officials acknowledged included SDO Dakli Gara (Hawai), Circle Officer Talo Moyong (Roing) and Circle Officer Kalom Tasing (Walong), who assisted with accommodation, coordination and field arrangements.

The programme was widely appreciated by villagers, school authorities and community elders, marking a significant step by APU towards promoting educational awareness and fostering stronger community connections in remote border regions of Arunachal Pradesh.