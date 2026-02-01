Arunachal: APUFEST 2026 Concludes with Call for Academic Rigor

ITANAGAR- The third edition of APUFEST concluded at Arunachal Pradesh University with speakers at the valedictory programme emphasising the need for academic rigour, institutional excellence and responsible student leadership.

Addressing students and faculty as the Chief Guest, Hayeng Mangfi, MLA from Chayangtajo, said universities must function as centres of excellence rather than merely institutions that issue degrees. He cautioned that treating higher education as a formality could result in students graduating without the skills or discipline required to contribute meaningfully to society.

Mangfi said that as students of Arunachal Pradesh’s only state university, APU scholars carry a distinct responsibility to help address the developmental challenges of the state. He added that building a world-class institution requires collective effort, patience and integrity from both students and administrators. Referring to student leadership, he said positions in student unions should be viewed as co-curricular responsibilities aimed at fostering unity and a pan-Arunachal identity, rather than as full-time engagements.

Guest of Honour Rahul Tamuk, Councillor, Pasighat Municipal Council, echoed the need for holistic education beyond textbooks. He described APUFEST as a platform for students to identify and develop their talents and urged them to take pride in APU as the state’s first full-fledged university. He challenged the current batch to set standards of conduct and achievement that would positively shape the institution’s legacy.

Vice-Chancellor Tomo Riba congratulated the Arunachal Pradesh University Students’ Union (APUSU) for organising the third edition of the festival, noting that its scale and organisation had drawn attention from the state’s leadership. He said both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had expressed satisfaction with the university’s progress and had directed that APU’s infrastructure and academic expansion needs be considered in the forthcoming budget.

At the same time, the Vice-Chancellor issued a firm reminder on academic discipline, reiterating a zero-compromise policy on the mandatory 75 per cent attendance requirement. He warned that the university would not dilute academic standards, citing past instances where students were barred from examinations due to poor attendance.

Highlighting the role of faculty, Prof. Riba noted increasing commitment among teachers, including extended mentoring of research scholars and efforts to secure research projects. He urged students to match this dedication with discipline, curiosity and active engagement in academic and research activities.

Sharing an example of student initiative, the Vice-Chancellor referred to the efforts of Kato Tayeng, the first APUSU president, who balanced academics with entrepreneurial activity while also contributing to campus development through student-led initiatives.

In the competitive segment of APUFEST 2026, Subansiri House emerged as the Overall Winner (Best House) following strong performances in sports, including a 3–1 victory over Kameng House in the boys’ football final and the boys’ volleyball title. Kameng House received the Best Discipline House award, while Siang House won the Best Hut award and the girls’ volleyball title.

The festival concluded with a call from the university leadership to sustain campus vibrancy through continuous engagement, innovation and teamwork beyond annual events.