Arunachal: APU Workshop Focuses on Reading, Writing in AI Era

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) conducted a two-day academic workshop on “Building Academic Capacity” from November 13–14, bringing together faculty members and research scholars from across the state and beyond. The programme was jointly organised by the Departments of Sociology and Tribal Studies in collaboration with RC-17: Collective Actions, Mobilizations, and Social Movements, and the Indian Sociological Society (ISS).

Delivering the keynote address on “Importance of Academic Reading and Writing in the Times of AI,” Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, President of ISS and former Professor at JNU, underscored the need to balance the use of artificial intelligence with scholarly rigour. Her address highlighted the growing relevance of critical reading, ethical writing, and reflective scholarship in an AI-driven academic environment.

The workshop featured a series of thematic sessions by resource persons from leading institutions. Prof. Chandan Kumar Sharma of Tezpur University led detailed sessions on academic reading and writing, followed by hands-on exercises to help participants translate concepts into practice. Dr. Rituparna Patgiri from IIT Guwahati offered guidance on navigating the publication landscape, drawing attention to common challenges faced by emerging researchers.

Prof. Shruti Tambe of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Convenor of RC-17, addressed participants on “Becoming a Researcher in Everyday Life,” encouraging them to cultivate observational skills and intellectual curiosity beyond formal academic spaces.

Strengthening the practical orientation of the workshop, Prof. Prakash Chandra Jena, Head of the Education Department at APU, conducted training on literature reviews and formulating research objectives. Prof. R.K. Mohanty from Mizoram University concluded the technical sessions with a lecture on preparing successful research and project proposals.

On the inaugural day, the welcome address was delivered by Dr. Tarh Ramya, Assistant Professor in the Department of Tribal Studies. He emphasised the urgent need for sustained capacity-building initiatives to strengthen the research ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.

The valedictory session on the second day was presided over by Dr. Terbi Loyi, Assistant Professor and Head (i/c) of the Sociology Department. Expressing appreciation to the resource persons, she acknowledged the university administration for supporting the programme.

Conducted in hybrid mode, the workshop allowed participants to join both physically and virtually, widening its reach. Covering foundational academic skills and advanced proposal development, the event blended theoretical instruction with interactive discussion, reflecting its effectiveness in enhancing research capacity among faculty and scholars.