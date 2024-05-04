Arunachal: APU Vice-Chancellor meet the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh

PASIGHAT- The Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Prof. Tomo Riba, calls on the Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University and, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2 May 2024.

During the meeting, Prof. Tomo Riba, Vice-Chancellor presented the status of the University which included the ongoing construction of the Academic Building, residential buildings of VC, Registrar, and Controller of Examinations, entrance gate & approach road, recruitment of regular teaching faculties, grants received under PM-USHA Scheme, the results of first semester examinations and formation of various Cells as per the UGC norms.

The Chancellor applauded and appreciated the results (overall pass percentage i.e., 90.56) of the first-semester examinations and wished the University to maintain the spirit and to improve the higher passing percentage in the coming examinations.

The Chancellor was very much concerned about the State lone University regarding the quality of construction, timely completion of any project, proper utilisation of project funds for the specific purpose, and construction of any building as per users’ requirement.

Further, the Vice-Chancellor placed the proposal before the Chancellor which encompassed the inauguration of the Academic Building. VC proposed to the Chancellor for the inauguration of the present Academic Building being under construction for which the contractor assured to complete and hand over the building by the month of July positively.

Further, VC requested for additional teaching positions as per the UGC norms, whereby, a minimum of 7 faculty members are required to start a department (1 Professor, 2 Associate Professors and 4 Assistant Professors), and also a One-Time Start-Up Grant for the University. He also proposed to start an integrated B.Ed. course which was approved in the second executive council meeting.

He also informed the Chancellor that, as per the University Act, the Arunachal Pradesh University is an affiliating university, therefore, if any institution and college wishes to affiliate under the APU, the university will accept the application as per the ordinance.

VC also met the Director of Higher & Technical Education, Alik Jonkey. The director informed that the matter related to the construction of a security wall and approach road for VC, Registrar and COE residents has been initiated and will be approved on the next sanction.

VC also requested the Chancellor to conduct a One-time meeting with the education minister in the presence of the Commissioner of Education, Secretary of Education, Commissioner of Finance, Secretary of Finance, and Director of Higher & Technical Education to discuss the further development of the University.