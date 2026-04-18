Arunachal: APU Students Visit Oil Palm Plant in Roing

PASIGHAT— Students from the Department of Commerce at Arunachal Pradesh University undertook an educational visit to 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd. in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district, to gain practical exposure to agro-industrial operations.

The visit, organised for M.Com second semester students, was coordinated by Head of Department Dr. Rajen Mihu and Assistant Professor Tenzin Chimey. The initiative aimed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world industrial practices.

During the visit, Plant Head Panduri Nagabhushana Rao provided a detailed overview of the palm oil production process, explaining each stage from procurement of fresh fruit bunches to the extraction of crude palm oil. Students were introduced to key operational processes, including sterilisation, threshing, digestion, pressing, and quality control.

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In a separate session, HR Manager Ravinder Reddy discussed aspects of production efficiency, farmer engagement, logistics, and supply chain management, offering insights into the broader functioning of the agro-industrial sector.

Officials informed the students that the Roing plant, operational since 2024, works closely with local farmers to promote oil palm cultivation and ensure assured market access for their produce. The facility has contributed to employment generation and the growth of agro-based industries in the region.

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The visit also highlighted the economic significance of palm oil as a widely used commodity in food processing, cosmetics, and other industries. Officials noted that increasing domestic production can support farmer livelihoods while reducing India’s reliance on edible oil imports.

Students expressed appreciation for the opportunity, describing the visit as an enriching experience that enhanced their understanding of industrial processes and supply chains.