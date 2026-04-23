Arunachal: APU Lecture Highlights Tani Identity

PASIGHAT- A special lecture on ‘Tani Darshan’ at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) highlighted concerns around cultural identity and the need to preserve indigenous knowledge systems among the Tani tribes of the state.

Delivering the lecture, Joram Yalam Nabam, a writer and academic, called upon younger generations to take pride in their cultural and ethnic heritage. She cautioned against internalising notions of inferiority that, she argued, are often imposed externally and gradually absorbed within tribal communities.

The lecture was organised jointly by the Department of Hindi at Arunachal Pradesh University and Jazinja, a cultural organisation.

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Prof. Yalam, who currently heads the Hindi Department at Rajiv Gandhi University, framed her discussion around the philosophical and cultural worldview of the Tani tribes. She addressed themes including identity, religious interpretations, and the importance of authentic documentation of indigenous folklore.

She also pointed to what she described as a growing confusion among youth regarding tribal identity and urged them to actively reconnect with ancestral knowledge systems. According to her, confidence in one’s cultural roots is essential in navigating contemporary challenges.

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Prof. Yalam is known for her literary and academic contributions, with works such as Sakshi Hai Peepal, Junglee Phool, Gai-Geka Ki Auratein, Nyishi Janjati Ka Samajbhashik Adhyayan, and Tani Kathayein. She has received recognitions including the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan Samman, the Ayodhya Prasad Khatri Smriti Award, and the Femina Game Changer Northeast 2026 Award.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr. Ing Perme, Head of the Hindi Department at APU and General Secretary of Jazinja, who outlined the objectives of the initiative.

University Registrar Narmi Darang felicitated the speaker and also addressed the gathering.

The session concluded with an interactive discussion involving students and faculty, reflecting engagement with issues of identity and cultural preservation.