Arunachal: APU Hosts National Math Conference in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) concluded the National Conference on Contemporary Trends in Mathematical Sciences (NCCTMS-2026), bringing together researchers, academicians, and students from across the country.

The conference, organised by the Department of Mathematics, APU, in collaboration with Murkong Selek College, Jonai (Assam), featured more than 88 paper presentations along with several poster presentations across multiple domains of mathematical sciences.

At the inaugural session, Registrar Narmi Darang outlined the university’s ongoing efforts in academic and infrastructure development. He noted that institutional growth has been supported by collaborations with academic communities across the country. Darang also emphasised the university’s objective of producing skilled graduates capable of contributing to society.

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Keynote speaker Professor Nipen Saikia, Head of the Department of Mathematics at Rajiv Gandhi University, described academic conferences as platforms for intellectual exchange and collaboration. He highlighted the importance of sustained academic engagement and encouraged the continuation of such initiatives. Saikia, whose research spans number theory, theta-functions, and partition theory, has contributed extensively to the field through numerous publications.

The inaugural session was attended by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Milorai Modi, Registrar Narmi Darang, Principal of Murkong Selek College Dr. Dipok K. Doley, Dean Academic Affairs Prof. P.C. Jena, Controller of Examinations Dr. Monshi Tayeng, along with faculty members and departmental heads.

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As part of the programme, the Book of Abstracts, documenting research contributions presented at the conference, was formally released.

The conference included nine technical sessions—one conducted offline and eight online—reflecting a hybrid academic format. Session chairs included scholars from institutions such as Christ University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat, and others.

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Research presentations covered a range of topics including number theory, functional analysis, differential geometry, fluid dynamics, fuzzy mathematics, neutrosophic systems, and mathematical modelling. The offline session, chaired by Professor Saikia, featured presentations on emerging areas such as federated learning applications and advanced decision-making frameworks.

Participants included students and researchers from institutions such as Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat, and Bodoland University, Kokrajhar, alongside scholars from various universities across India.

The conference was convened by Dr. Rinchin Drema, Head of the Department of Mathematics at APU, along with Assistant Professor Adam Paksok and Dr. Bikas Das of Murkong Selek College. Dr. Leki Chom Thungon served as moderator for the online sessions.

The event concluded with a valedictory session, during which certificates were distributed to participants across categories.