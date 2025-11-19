Arunachal: APU Hosts Hands-on Talk on Algebraic Graph Computation

PASIGHAT, Nov 19: The Department of Computer Science and Mathematics at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) on Wednesday hosted a hands-on talk on Algebraic Graph Computations, featuring an interactive technical session by Dr. Gete Umbrey, Assistant Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat.

The programme introduced students and faculty to core concepts of algebraic graph theory, demonstrating computational tools for modelling, analysis and problem-solving using graph structures. A live demonstration of the Graph Visualizer for algebraic equations was also conducted.

Addressing participants, Dr. Umbrey highlighted the growing importance of interdisciplinary skills in mathematics and computer science, especially in the context of artificial intelligence. “Mathematics provides the system, while computer science implements it,” he said, urging students to embrace creativity and interdisciplinary thinking within STEM fields.

He also discussed the applications of abstract algebra in real-world systems, including social networks and railway management. Dr. Umbrey, known for his research in algebraic graph theory and decision networks, has collaborated on SERB-TARE projects with IIT Guwahati and serves as the Regional Coordinator of the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad for Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, Dr. Lucindia Dupak, Head of the Department of Computer Science, welcomed the gathering and emphasized the need for broadening understanding in computation and AI concepts. The session was attended by Dean of Academic Affairs Prof. P.C. Jena, faculty members, students, and representatives from other departments including Economics.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Rinchin Drema, acknowledging the contributions of the resource person, faculty, students, and the organizing team.