Arunachal: APU Hosts First Vice Chancellor Cup Volleyball

PASIGHAT- The inaugural Vice Chancellor Cup Volleyball Tournament of Arunachal Pradesh University ( APU ) concluded in Pasighat on March 15, with the Department of Education winning the boys’ title and the Department of Hindi emerging champions in the girls’ category.

The tournament was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh University Students Union (APUSU) as part of its initiative to promote sports and inter-departmental competition among students.

In the girls’ final, the Hindi Department defeated the Economics Department to secure the championship, while the Economics Department finished as runners-up. In the boys’ final, the Education Department defeated the Commerce Department to win the title, with Commerce finishing second.

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Outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest. Congratulating the winners and organisers, he said the university has the potential to build a strong volleyball team and assured continued support for sports activities at the institution.

Prof. Riba encouraged students to take sports seriously alongside their academic pursuits, noting that physical activity contributes to better academic performance and overall well-being.

He said sports help students develop important life skills such as teamwork, resilience, discipline and the ability to face challenges. According to him, universities should serve not only as centres of academic learning but also as spaces that support the holistic development of students.

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He expressed hope that the VC Cup tournament would become a regular event in the university calendar and that participation from departments would increase in the coming years.

The Vice Chancellor also advised students to maintain a balance between studies, physical health and mental well-being, encouraging them to use the university’s sports facilities actively.

Speaking on the occasion, Lenzing Tapak, President of APUSU, and Tana Hania Tara, General Secretary of the union, congratulated the winning teams and encouraged students to participate actively in sports and extracurricular activities.

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Faculty members and students from various departments attended the programme in large numbers.

Officials said the inaugural VC Cup volleyball tournament marked an important step toward strengthening sports culture and fostering greater engagement among students at the university.