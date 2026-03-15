ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: APU Hosts First Vice Chancellor Cup Volleyball

The Department of Education and Department of Hindi clinched the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively in the first-ever VC Cup Volleyball Tournament at Arunachal Pradesh University.

Last Updated: 15/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: APU Hosts First Vice Chancellor Cup Volleyball

PASIGHAT- The inaugural Vice Chancellor Cup Volleyball Tournament of Arunachal Pradesh University  ( APU ) concluded in Pasighat on March 15, with the Department of Education winning the boys’ title and the Department of Hindi emerging champions in the girls’ category.

The tournament was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh University Students Union (APUSU) as part of its initiative to promote sports and inter-departmental competition among students.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

In the girls’ final, the Hindi Department defeated the Economics Department to secure the championship, while the Economics Department finished as runners-up. In the boys’ final, the Education Department defeated the Commerce Department to win the title, with Commerce finishing second.

Also Read- National Lok Adalat Disposes 213 Cases in Arunachal

Outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba attended the concluding ceremony as the chief guest. Congratulating the winners and organisers, he said the university has the potential to build a strong volleyball team and assured continued support for sports activities at the institution.

Prof. Riba encouraged students to take sports seriously alongside their academic pursuits, noting that physical activity contributes to better academic performance and overall well-being.

He said sports help students develop important life skills such as teamwork, resilience, discipline and the ability to face challenges. According to him, universities should serve not only as centres of academic learning but also as spaces that support the holistic development of students.

Also Read- Arunachal: Tourism Dept Trains Homestay Owners

He expressed hope that the VC Cup tournament would become a regular event in the university calendar and that participation from departments would increase in the coming years.

The Vice Chancellor also advised students to maintain a balance between studies, physical health and mental well-being, encouraging them to use the university’s sports facilities actively.

Speaking on the occasion, Lenzing Tapak, President of APUSU, and Tana Hania Tara, General Secretary of the union, congratulated the winning teams and encouraged students to participate actively in sports and extracurricular activities.

Also Read- Tribal Knowledge Must Guide Education: Prof Riba

Faculty members and students from various departments attended the programme in large numbers.

Officials said the inaugural VC Cup volleyball tournament marked an important step toward strengthening sports culture and fostering greater engagement among students at the university.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/03/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

Arunachal's Nidum Dabi Storms to Victory at Jim Festival 2026

Arunachal’s Nidum Dabi Storms to Victory at Jim Festival 2026

Arunachal Pushes Adventure Sports on Global Stage

Arunachal Pushes Adventure Sports on Global Stage

Arunachal: Golden Pagoda Marathon 2.0 Draws Global Runners

Arunachal: Golden Pagoda Marathon 2.0 Draws Global Runners

PAA Announces Team for National Para Powerlifting

PAA Announces Team for National Para Powerlifting

Arunachal Women Dominate at Khelo India Beach Games

Arunachal Women Dominate at Khelo India Beach Games

Arunachal: DPCCT Gurukuls Annual Meet 2025–26 Held in Itanagar

Arunachal: DPCCT Gurukuls Annual Meet 2025–26 Held in Itanagar

Arunachal: Under-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Cup Begins in Lohit

Arunachal: Under-17 Subroto Mukherjee Football Cup Begins in Lohit

Arunachal: ASMITA City League Football Kicks Off in Itanagar

Arunachal: ASMITA City League Football Kicks Off in Itanagar

Arunachal: National Bodybuilding Championship Held in Likabali

Arunachal: National Bodybuilding Championship Held in Likabali

Arunachal: Doctors Win Fraternity Cup 2025 at JNC Pasighat

Arunachal: Doctors Win Fraternity Cup 2025 at JNC Pasighat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button