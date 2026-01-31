Arunachal: APU Dean Secures Design Registration for Literacy Pen

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) has achieved a notable academic milestone with its Dean of Academic Affairs, Prakash Chandra Jena, being awarded a Certificate of Registration of Design by the Patent Office, Government of India, for his innovation titled “Interactive Literacy Pen for Adult Learners.”

The design has been officially registered under Design No. 474334-001, marking a significant recognition of applied research emerging from the state’s higher education institutions.

Reacting to the recognition, Prof. Jena described the award as one of the proudest moments of his academic career. He dedicated the achievement to his colleagues, students, and well-wishers who supported the innovation process.

Explaining the concept behind the design, Prof. Jena said the Interactive Literacy Pen was developed with India’s goal of achieving universal literacy in mind, particularly addressing the needs of adult learners in rural and underserved areas who lack basic reading and writing skills.

According to him, the device is intended to motivate adult learners by providing guided assistance in developing foundational abilities such as reading, writing, and basic verbal communication. He emphasised that the pen has been designed to be user-friendly and supportive for first-time learners.

Prof. Jena noted that the innovation is not limited to addressing illiteracy alone but also contributes to broader national development goals by empowering individuals with essential life skills. “The ultimate objective is to achieve complete literacy across all sections of society,” he said.

Sharing details of the registration process, Prof. Jena stated that it took nearly two years to complete, involving technical scrutiny and procedural requirements. He added that while challenges were encountered, they were manageable with adequate expertise and institutional support.

Commenting on the significance of the achievement for Arunachal Pradesh University, Prof. Jena said the innovation holds particular relevance for Arunachal Pradesh, where adult literacy levels remain a concern in several rural areas. He expressed hope that such initiatives would encourage adult learners to explore and acquire essential skills.

Officials said the design registration not only recognises individual academic effort but also strengthens the university’s research and innovation profile at the national level.