Arunachal: APU Commemorates Samvidhan Diwas

PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh University ( APU ) celebrated Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) on Tuesday with great enthusiasm and a renewed commitment to uphold the principles of democracy and equality.

The event was organised to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution on 26 November 1949 and to inspire students and staff to reflect on its values.

The program commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba, accompanied by the Registrar Narmi Darang.

In the welcome address, Programme Coordinator, Dr. Tagam Dabi briefed the importance of Samvidhan Diwas; understanding and practising the values enshrined in the Constitution. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to uphold the ideals of justice, liberty, and fraternity in our daily lives.

The event featured a keynote address by Vice Chancellor who shared insights into the drafting of the Constitution and its relevance in contemporary times. “The Constitution is not just a legal document; it is the soul of our democracy,” he remarked, encouraging students to stay informed about their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Thereafter, it was followed by a reading of the Preamble to the Constitution by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tomo Riba, accompanied by the entire audience.

Essay Writing Competition was organised under the theme “Our Constitution” to engage the students and staff where they passionately expressed their views on topics such as the role of the Constitution in shaping modern India.

The program concluded with a certificate distribution to the winner and a short video play depicting the journey of framing the Indian Constitution.

The celebration left a lasting impression on everyone present, inspiring them to contribute positively to the nation and cherish the legacy of the Indian Constitution.