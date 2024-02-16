Arunachal: “Apu Apa” a collection of Wancho folktales release during Oriah celebration

ITANAGAR- Amidst the vibrant festivities of the Oriah festival, the cultural heart of Arunachal Pradesh, a significant literary milestone was achieved with the release of “Apu Apa,” a collection of Wancho folktales authored by Godok Rokkam and Jakhu Pansa Kaiam on the auspicious occasion of Wancho Oriah, held in Itanagar, resonated with the spirit of cultural preservation and community pride as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh unveiled this literary treasure collectively with the Oriah Celebration committee.

Spearheaded by the esteemed Minister Honchun Ngandam, Minister of Rural Works Department (RWD) and Science and Technology, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the sponsorship of “Apu Apa” exemplifies a collaborative effort to safeguard the rich cultural heritage of the Wancho community.

Hailing from the picturesque Nginu village in the Longding district, both authors share a deep-rooted connection to their ancestral land and a fervent commitment to preserving its unique traditions.

The motive behind the release of “Apu Apa” transcends mere storytelling; it embodies a profound dedication to honoring the legacy of the Wancho people and ensuring that their cultural heritage endures for generations to come.

With the motto “Embrace Wisdom, Honor Legacy” guiding their endeavors, Shri. Godok Rokkam and Jakhu Pansa Kaiam embarked on a mission to capture the essence of Wancho folklore and share it with the world.

The significance of “Apu Apa” extends far beyond the boundaries of Itanagar, reaching communities across Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. From Longchan to Pasighat, from Wakka to Namsai, the book’s release in various locales underscores its universal appeal and the widespread reverence for Wancho culture. Each unveiling ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the importance of cultural preservation in an ever-evolving world.

As readers immerse themselves in the enchanting narratives woven within “Apu Apa,” they embark on a journey through time and tradition, guided by the wisdom of their ancestors and the storytelling prowess of Godok Rokkam and Jakhu Pansa Kaiam.

Through vivid imagery and evocative prose, the book breathes life into age-old tales, offering glimpses into the collective soul of the Wancho people.

In essence, the release of “Apu Apa” heralds a new chapter in the ongoing saga of Wancho heritage—a chapter characterized by resilience, pride, and a steadfast commitment to cultural continuity.

It is a testament to the power of storytelling to transcend barriers and unite communities in celebration of their shared identity.

As the echoes of Oriah festival fade into memory, “Apu Apa” stands as a timeless tribute to the indomitable spirit of the Wancho community and their enduring legacy.