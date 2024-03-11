ADVERTISMENT
ArunachalItanagar

Arunachal: APTUF takes out Protest March in support of their demands

“This protest march is the first step of phase wise protest have announced by APTUF, in support of their 4 points charter of demand”,

Last Updated: March 11, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: APTUF takes out Protest March in support of their demands

ITANAGAR-  Thousand of workers and employees participated  in a protest march taken out by Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation ( APTUF ) in Itanagar and Pasighat simultaneously on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Itanagar, APTUF workers sit on dharna at IG Park were shouting slogan “No Solution No Vote”. The dharna was joined by workers and employees from various parts of the state.

“This protest march is the first step of phase wise protest have announced by APTUF, in support of their 4 points charter of demand”,  said  Kenkar Yomcha, General Secretary, APTUF.

Their four points demands are

Related Articles
  1. Enhancement of grade pay of W/C employees including W/C computer operator from Rs. 1900 to Rs. 2400.
  2. Creation of one time W/C post in every engineering department.
  3. Exclusion of MTS post from APSSB interviews and examination of various Govt. Departments. And
  4. Regularisation of Contingency or casual workers who have completed 15 years of service in various Govt. Departments.

The Federation threatened to intensify it’s agitation in future, if the government does not address to the genuine grievances of the workers and labourers community who has been working for decades without job regularisation and pay enhancement.

In future their Protest will be as follows

  • on 14th & 15th March’2024. Tools/ pen down all over Arunachal Pradesh
  • On 18th to 20th March’2024. Mass Casual Leave
  • On 34d and 4th April 2024. Hunger Strike at IG Park in Itanagar.  And from 10th April they launch Non-cooperation Movement.

Tags
Last Updated: March 11, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: NABARD celebrates International Women’s Day in Roing

Arunachal: NABARD celebrates International Women’s Day in Roing

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated in Namsai

Arunachal: International Women’s Day celebrated in Namsai

Arunachal: APWWS Sagalee Branch observes International Women’s Day

AAPSU women celebrate Women's Day

Arunachal: AAPSU women celebrate Women’s Day with river cleanup, awareness talks

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates newly formed Bichom district

Arunachal: Pema Khandu inaugurates newly formed Bichom district

Arunachal: NABARD Inspects Oyster Mushroom Projects

Arunachal: NABARD Inspects Oyster Mushroom Projects

Arunachal: Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme on SVEEP held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Mini Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme on SVEEP held at Himalayan University

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi will inaugurate strategic Sela Tunnel on March 9

Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi will inaugurate strategic Sela Tunnel on March 9

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Lays foundation stone for Divisional Commissioner (Central Zone) office at Basar in Leparada dist.

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Lays foundation stone for Divisional Commissioner (Central Zone) office at Basar in Leparada dist.

Arunachal: Nani Opo appointed as BJP ST Morcha national vice-president

Arunachal: Nani Opo appointed as BJP ST Morcha national vice-president

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button