Arunachal: APSWC organised seminar on Women’s health

TAWANG- A one day state level seminar on Women’s health was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Women Commission ( APSWC ) at Zomkhang hall, Tawang. The seminar was sponsored by National Commission for Women, New Delhi and locally supported by district administration and Women’s welfare association of Tawang.

Speaking on the inaugural session of the seminar Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo, conveyed his gratitude to APSCW and NCW for organising such an important programme focussing on general and mental health of women of Tawang.

He commended the WWA Tawang and it’s members for their contribution in keeping Tawang clean and giving awareness, he asked all women in district to take active participation in the social activities of WWA. Women are to be respected, a society without respect cannot achieve prosperity.

He informed that recently new Child Welfare Committee of the district has also been formed headed by new chairperson Norbu Drema a retired headmistress. He stressed on use of mother tongue.

He further Informed the Commission that recently International Women’s day was celebrated in the district in collaboration with WWA Tawang under Arunachal Rising Campaign and felicitated first lady doctor of the district and other young women giving their service in central para military forces in different parts of the country.

Chairman APSCW Kenjum Pakam, in her keynote address informed that this programme has been organised at Tawang on directions from National Commission for Women, New Delhi and the national chairperson herself was scheduled to visit for the seminar, but due to technical reasons she couldn’t make it.

She further said that as per One Stop Centre reports, the cases of domestic violence in Tawang is minimal , so it was more appropriate that the seminar on women’s health for Tawang be conducted. She quoted Dalai lama saying that We earn money to gain wealth but again loss those money to regain health.

Special Guest Zila chairperson Tawang Leki Gombu expressed his gratitude to APSCW for visiting Tawang and guiding the women of Tawang. He asked the participants to attend the technical session and get benefits of knowledge shared by resource persons. He asked WWA Tawang to extend their support in rooting out wild cannibis before flowering and assured cooperation from PRI members and villagers for the noble cause.

Later 15 beneficiaries trained in baking displayed their baked cakes of different flavours. These young unemployed women were trained by Sonam Lhamo of Yura Tsangpo Patisserie, and the training programme has been sponsored by APSCW with local support from WWA Tawang. These 15 beneficiaries were also felicitated for successful completion of their training.

In technical session Dr Tenzin Kunga gynaecologist KDS Tawang gave information on breast, ovarian, cervical cancer, Common reproductive health and maternal health issues. While Dr.Tashi sangmo gave awareness on depression and anxiety.

Member APSCW Kago T Yassung also spoke in length on women health issues. The programme ended with vote of thanks from Member Secretary APSCW Sangeeta Yirang