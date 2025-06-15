Arunachal: APSLSA Observes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with Legal Awareness Programme in Naharalagun

NAHARALAGUN– The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Papum-Pare and the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), organized a One-Day Legal Awareness-cum-Observation of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day at Vidhya Sagar Academy, Naharalagun.

The event began with the NALSA Theme Song and Sankalp Geet, setting a reflective and respectful tone. The focus of the day was to raise awareness about legal aid services and reinforce the collective responsibility to protect the rights and dignity of the elderly population.

A technical session was conducted featuring key resource persons:

Adv. Jaya Doji, Legal Aid Counsel

Adv. Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS

Adv. Sum Valentine Darang, Legal Aid Counsel

They spoke on the NALSA welfare schemes, rights of senior citizens, and mechanisms to prevent elder abuse while promoting respect and care for the elderly within families and society.

The event was attended by 62 participants, including members of APWWS and local residents. Through informative talks and interactive discussions, the session empowered participants with knowledge of legal recourse, welfare entitlements, and the importance of community support in safeguarding the elderly.

APSLSA reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the elderly in Arunachal Pradesh live with dignity, security, and access to justice.