Arunachal

Arunachal: APSLSA observes Minority Rights Day at RAGA

December 19, 2022
RAGA-    Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on Sunday organized a Legal Awareness Programme at Raga for the public and Gaon Burahs of Kamle District in collaboration with Gaon Burah Association of Kamle District to mark the “Minority Rights Day”.

Rochu Niji, Executive Engineer, Power Department, Raga & President of Akom Welfare Society (AWS), Adv. P.L Murtem, Z. PM, Sigin-I graced the occasion as Chief Guest and guest of honor respectively.

Resource person Adv. Talin Dukam, Special Invitee highlighted about the rights of minority as Scheduled Tribes and the participants were apprised on various important NALSA mandated Schemes and regulations like Free and Competent Legal Services under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, which guarantees them equal Access to Justice, Legal Aid Clinic, Marriage Registration, POCSO Act, 2012, Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2006, Roles and responsibilities of Legal Services Institution and various other Govt. schemes by team of Advocates as resource persons.

The Minority Rights Day is celebrated every year on 18th December to protect the rights of the minority communities to bring a better understanding and educating people about the issues related to the minority and their safety.

More than 100 participants attended the said outreach legal awareness programme was led by Advocate Takar Niji and his advocate team.

