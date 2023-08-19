Arunachal: APSLSA Launches First Ever Mediation Training in Naharlagun

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), under the aegis of the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (MCPC) of the Supreme Court of India, inaugurated a transformative 40-hour Mediation Training Programme today.

The program is designed for a select group of Lawyers and Legal Counsels from the state, and the sessions are being conducted at the esteemed Administrative Training Institute in Naharlagun.

This Training Programme marks a monumental juncture in the history of the State Judiciary. The participants represent the pioneering batch of trainees who are embarking on a journey to receive comprehensive Mediation training.

The significance of this occasion was underscored by the esteemed presence of Mr. Justice Nani Tagia, a highly respected Judge of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar Permanent Bench. He graced the inauguration of the program, joined by Budi Habung, Registrar of the GHC Itanagar Permanent Bench, and Yomge Ado, the distinguished Member Secretary of APSLSA.

In his welcome address, Yomge Ado highlighted the paramount importance of Mediation in the resolution of disputes and in alleviating the burgeoning backlog of cases within the Judiciary. He earnestly encouraged the trainees to seize this invaluable opportunity to enhance their skill sets.

Justice Tagia, in his address to the gathering, emphasized the proactive nature of the workshop. Although the State currently experiences limited case backlogs, he stressed that this Mediation Training Programme is a strategic step towards equipping the legal community to meet future challenges, should the need arise.

The inaugural program drew to a close with a heartfelt vote of thanks from Budi Habung. He reiterated the profundity of this occasion and expressed his sincere gratitude to the MCPC trainers, Smt. Pushpa Gupta and VP Thankachan, who have travelled from the far corners of the country (New Delhi and Kerala, respectively), to impart their expertise in the Training Workshop.

The comprehensive 40-hour Training workshop is meticulously scheduled to span the upcoming 5 days, culminating on August 23, 2023. Throughout this intensive period, 21 Lawyers hailing from diverse corners of the State will undergo rigorous training in Conflict Resolution, Arbitration, and Mediation techniques. This transformative endeavour is set to contribute significantly to the advancement of legal proficiency and dispute resolution mechanisms in Arunachal Pradesh.