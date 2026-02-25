Arunachal: APSHRC Holds Human Rights Outreach in Pongchau

LONGDING- The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC), in collaboration with the Longding district administration, conducted the second day of its Human Rights Outreach and Awareness Programme at Pongchau in Longding district on February 25, 2026. The initiative aimed to enhance public understanding of constitutional rights, institutional safeguards and mechanisms for addressing grievances related to human rights violations.

Delivering the opening remarks, APSHRC Chairperson Bamang Tago emphasised that human rights are rooted in the Constitution of India and are essential for ensuring dignity, justice and equality. He highlighted the Commission’s mandate under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, describing its role as corrective, preventive and advisory. Stressing the importance of awareness, he said that security and human rights must coexist within a democratic framework governed by the rule of law.

Joel Angu, Research Officer at APSHRC, presented an overview of the historical background and functions of the Commission, including inquiry into complaints, inspection of custodial institutions and recommendations for remedial measures. Legal experts addressed thematic issues during the sessions. Advocate Ebo Mili spoke on child labour laws, the Information Technology Act and the D.K. Basu guidelines concerning arrest procedures, underlining accountability and procedural safeguards in policing.

Advocate Taba Zim, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, discussed the institutional role in protecting children’s rights, while Advocate Taying Nachup focused on preventing child abuse, substance use and ensuring access to education. Bamang Kaku of Arunachal Citizens Right highlighted awareness related to HIV and substance abuse, stressing community participation in prevention and rehabilitation.

The programme drew participation from elected representatives, Gaon Burahs, students, members of the public and officials from various departments. Panchayat leaders welcomed the APSHRC team, appreciating the effort to bring human rights awareness to remote areas.

During the gathering, participants also condemned an alleged incident of racial abuse involving three girls from Arunachal Pradesh in the national capital, calling for strict legal action against those responsible. Speakers described racial discrimination as a violation of dignity and human rights.

The Commission reiterated that individuals can approach APSHRC with complaints without complex legal procedures or court fees, encouraging community dialogue and lawful grievance redressal to strengthen trust between citizens, administration and security forces. A pledge ceremony held at outreach camps in Lazu and Pongchau saw participants affirm their commitment to non-violence, constitutional values and opposition to terrorism and human rights violations.

Observers note that such outreach programmes reflect increasing efforts by state institutions to bridge the gap between legal frameworks and grassroots awareness in border districts, where access to information about rights and legal remedies remains limited.