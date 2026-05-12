Arunachal: APSFC Reviews NFSA Implementation in West Kameng

BOMDILA- A review meeting on the implementation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) was held at the office chamber of the Deputy Commissioner of West Kameng district in Bomdila on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Tarh Tarak and Maji Choker, who are currently undertaking a four-day tour of western Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang, West Kameng, Bichom, and East Kameng districts, to assess the implementation of food security programmes under the NFSA.

The review meeting was chaired by Dilip Kumar.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the implementation of various schemes linked to the National Food Security Act, including PM Poshan, Supplementary Nutrition Programmes (SNP), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the Public Distribution System (PDS), and National Health Mission initiatives for pregnant and lactating women.

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Chairman Tarh Tarak urged all concerned departments and officers to ensure smooth implementation of welfare schemes to prevent public grievances and ensure effective delivery of food security benefits. He also stressed the importance of proper food allocation, monitoring mechanisms, and food safety measures across the district.

Officials stated that the primary objective of the meeting was to identify challenges and ensure timely resolution of issues related to food security and welfare implementation in the state.

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The meeting was attended by senior district officials including ADC Ashok Tajo, ADC L.W. Bapu, DF&CSO A. Ering, DDSE Ribom Basar Gamlin, District Coordinator Rajiv Sangchoju, CDPO Khanlong Zongluju, CDPO DK Thungon, DD WCD R.T. Deru, I/c DMO Dr. T. Droma, CDPO T. Mena Deru, FSO Dr. Kesang Yeshi Tukshipa, and DIPRO Deru Chijang, among others.