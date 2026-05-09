Arunachal: APSFC Reviews NFSA Implementation in Tawang

TAWANG: Arunachal Pradesh State Food Commission (APSFC) Chairman Tarh Tarak on Saturday reviewed the implementation of National Food Security Act (NFSA) schemes in Tawang district during an official visit to the region.

Tarak was accompanied by State Food Commission (SFC) Member Maji Choker as part of a four-day tour covering Tawang, West Kameng, Bichom and East Kameng districts. The visit aims to assess the implementation of food security and welfare schemes across the western part of the state.

A review meeting was held in Tawang under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo and attended by officers from various implementing departments. Discussions focused on the functioning and delivery of key welfare initiatives under the NFSA framework, including PM Poshan, Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), the Public Distribution System (PDS), and National Health Mission-related schemes for pregnant and lactating women.

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During the meeting, APSFC Chairman Tarh Tarak appreciated the coordination among officers and officials of different line departments in implementing welfare programmes. He noted that both the central and state governments have introduced several initiatives aimed at ensuring food security, nutritional support and improved public health.

He also directed officials to ensure effective implementation of all schemes under the NFSA and stressed the importance of addressing public grievances promptly to avoid lapses in service delivery.

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Following the review meeting, the commission team inspected the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown in Tawang along with several fair price shops and cooperative outlets. Officials informed the team that the FCI godown currently maintains adequate food grain stock for the upcoming monsoon season and that storage facilities were found to be in satisfactory condition.

Among those present during the meeting and inspection were Tawang CDPO Dondup Pema, Lumla CDPO Diris Diengdoh, DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso, Medical Superintendent Dr Tenzin Kunga, SIFCS official Sange Tsering Kee, Food Safety Officer Assistant Dorjee Phuntso and other officials from concerned departments.