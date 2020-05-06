Arunachal: APSCW openly flouting official norms of Social Distancing and mandatory wearing of masks in public

Read this article and know “how APSCW openly flouting official norms of Social Distancing and mandatory wearing of masks in public”.

From the Editor desk- Today, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women ( APSCW ) issued one press release highlighting its programs. The commission attached few photographs of the programme and after seeing these photographs you will be surprised.

The Women’s Commission team visited the office of an NGO where the team gathered for a group photo. In the above photograph ( send by APSCW ) you can clearly see how they are violating social distancing rules by sitting so close with each other while being photographed.

In an another Photograph ( send by APSCW ), 8 people are seen, but only 2 are wearing masks while making a mockery of social distancing.

Now the question arises that whether action should be taken against them or not after the appearance of these photographs as because at this time section 144 has been imposed in the district under which any gathering of more than 7 people has been prohibited.

The Prime Minister, Chief Minister, officials of District Administration and Health Department are repeatedly appealing to the people for using masks and maintaining social distance. The Ministry of Home Affairs also ordered the use of masks and maintaining social distancing with provision of punishment for anyone violating this order.

The main take away from this is that if even seemingly educated people of the society are ignoring Government appeals and violating official norms during such a time when the entire world is fighting against covid-19, what more is left to say.

Itanagar- The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Itanagar team led by Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi on 06/05/2020 visited the Deepak Nabam Ministries in Christ , an NGO working as destitute cum prayer centre situated at Sanki Park in Itanagar.

While interacting with the Chairman Rev. Deepak Nabam, APSCW come to know that ” The NGO has been founded on 11 September 2005, with sole objective of rendering service and shelter to the unlucky and unfortunate left out in the society, irrespective of any religious background, tribe and caste”.

During interaction the Chairman informed that he is willing to provide shelter to destitute men and women as he has been doing it out of his own interest to serve the society by helping them. He also requested the government to implement the policy for halfway home in which his institution would like to render service as he is already working in this field.

He further informed the APSCW that he is running the institution from his own sources and few donations from well wishers in form of rations etc.

The APSCW team visited all the boarders and it has been found that out of 90 boarders, 62 were mentally challenged and 24 on rehabilitation for drug abuse and 4 were old aged person. Further, the Commission donated 250 (two hundred fifty) surgical masks and also distributed essential ration and donated some amount for medical treatments on urgent needs.

Meanwhile, APSCW team requested the concerned authorities to look into the matter and provide necessary help for such social activities.