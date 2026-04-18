Arunachal: APSCW Holds Awareness Programme in Anini

ANINI— The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, in collaboration with the Dibang Valley Women’s Welfare Society (DVWWS), organised an awareness programme in Anini focusing on key social issues affecting women and youth.

Addressing the gathering, APSCW Chairperson Yalem Taga Borang highlighted the growing concern of drug abuse and its broader societal implications. She stressed the need for collective efforts to address the issue and safeguard the future of young people. She also expressed concern over the increasing number of liquor outlets compared to essential services, calling for a more balanced approach to community development.

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Vice Chairperson Tsering Dolma spoke about women empowerment initiatives and government schemes, with a focus on strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as tools for socio-economic progress. APSCW Member Kipa Kaya Rughu addressed the issue of domestic violence and informed participants about available legal remedies and support mechanisms.

The programme also featured expert sessions on various topics. District Coordinator-cum-Gender Specialist Dopi Tacho spoke on workplace sexual harassment and the legal safeguards in place. C.L. Sahani conducted a session on cyber safety, emphasising responsible digital behaviour, while Aneri Mena highlighted the importance of mental health awareness, particularly among youth.

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The event began with a welcome address by DVWWS Organising Chairman Akunge Miuli and included a felicitation of dignitaries. It concluded with an interactive session encouraging dialogue and participation, followed by a vote of thanks delivered by Hachiya Meto, CDPO.

The programme saw participation from government officials, students, and members of the public, contributing to informed discussions on social challenges and awareness of legal and institutional support systems.