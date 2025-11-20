Arunachal: APSCU Marks 50 Years, CM Khandu Calls for Revival

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) concluded its weeklong Golden Jubilee celebrations on Thursday, marking 50 years of the cooperative movement in the state. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, attending as Chief Guest, congratulated members, leaders, and stakeholders for their contribution to strengthening cooperatives since the organisation’s inception in 1975.

In his address, Khandu traced the evolution of APSCU from its early roots in 1969 during the NEFA administration to its present presence as an apex body overseeing 1,449 cooperative societies with more than 2.2 lakh members.

He noted that cooperatives continue to serve as a crucial pillar for rural livelihoods across agriculture, handloom, dairy, artisanal work, and local enterprises, particularly in remote districts where institutional support had historically been limited.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the extensive revival tour undertaken by the APSCU Chairman and his team across all 27 districts between December 2024 and April 2025. The outreach programme, which interacted with 87,500 cooperative members and 1,500 LAMPS/PACS units, identified systemic challenges—including low awareness of cooperative principles, insufficient infrastructure in district unions, and the absence of cooperative banking facilities in many areas. Khandu described these findings as essential for charting a path forward.

Calling the 50th year “a turning point,” Khandu assured sustained government support for revitalising the cooperative ecosystem. Although the Model Code of Conduct prevented him from making announcements, he said that demands presented in APSCU’s memorandum would be considered positively after the ongoing local body elections.

He emphasised that cooperative strengthening is central to achieving the state’s self-reliance goals under Atma Nirbhar Arunachal. For APSCU to evolve into a modern apex body, he stressed the need for professional training, market research, transparent governance, and greater participation of women and youth. “Cooperatives must not only support rural income but also become engines of sustainable community development,” he said.

Khandu, who heads the High-Level Task Force on self-reliance in milk, eggs, fish, and meat under the Ministry of DoNER, said a five-year roadmap is being finalised with targets until 2030. He noted that cooperative societies will play a significant role in attaining these regional self-sufficiency goals.

The Chief Minister thanked past and current leaders of APSCU, district unions, LAMPS, PACS, employees, farmers, artisans, SHGs, and rural entrepreneurs for sustaining the cooperative movement over five decades. He expressed confidence that APSCU, backed by new policies and stronger infrastructure, would guide Arunachal Pradesh into a new phase of cooperative-led economic growth.