Arunachal: APSCPCR Reviews Ziro Park Incident; Safety Steps Ordered

ZIRO- A meeting was convened at the District Secretariat Building, Ziro to discuss the recent incident at the Children’s Park, Kasa Resort, where a child sustained injuries due to alleged negligence and infrastructure lapses.

The meeting was chaired by Mrs. Ratan Anya, Chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR).

Radhe Tatung, Assistant Commissioner, Ziro, welcomed all members and briefed them on the incident that occurred earlier that day.

He informed that as soon as the matter came to the notice of the District Administration, the park was immediately ordered closed for all tourist activities until further notice.

A joint board comprising an Administrative Officer, Police, and Junior Engineer (PWD) was constituted to assess the site and submit its findings, which were presented during the meeting.

Ojing Lego, Deputy Superintendent of Police, apprised the members of the steps taken by the police following the incident. The attending medical officer briefed the Chairperson on the health condition of the injured child and other related medical details.

Chairperson Mrs Ratan Anya appreciated the prompt action taken by the district authorities and the parents who reported the matter to the Commission. Stressing on preventive and safety-oriented reforms, she issued several key directives:

Warning and safety boards must be installed at all children’s parks and tourist sites.

Emergency contact boards displaying ambulance and police helpline numbers should be placed prominently.

First-aid kits must be available at all recreational and tourist facilities.

Among others, DD ICDS Takhe Rinyo Bullo, CO Mide Bage, and several other district officials attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Mrs Ratan Anya, along with her team, called on Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri, at her office. The Chairperson and her team later inspected the Kasa Resort and interacted with the resort owners and district officials to assess the situation firsthand.

The APSCPCR emphasized that child safety must remain a top priority and urged all tourism operators and district authorities to implement necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.