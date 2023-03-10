ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

The programme was organized by the State Biodiversity Board in collaboration with WWF-India.

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

ZIRO- The District level consultative programme to prepare the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (APSBSAP) was kickstarted at Abotani Hall here today.

The programme was organized by the State Biodiversity Board in collaboration with WWF-India.

Arunachal: APSBSAP kickstarts District level consultative prog.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, State Biodiversity Board chairman Tayek Goi, Member Secretary APSBB Koj Rinya and WWF-India Director for Governance, Law and Policy Vishaish Uppal along with DFO Ziro Millo Tasser, HoD’s, ZPM’s, scientists from State Forest Research Institute, Gaon Buras, Youth Association members and community based organizations participated in the programme and provided their valuable inputs.

