Arunachal: APPSC is all set to conduct APPSCC Exam on Dec 15.

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is all set to conduct the preliminary Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) on December 15. This exam is being conducted after a gap of four years.

A total of 22,987 students had applied for this year’s exam and 22,731 have received admit cards after verification. The advertisement for the exam was released on October 10.

Exam centres have been notified in 18 districts with 87 venues and 1,089 rooms. The capital region has 53 exam centres, and Papum Pare district has seven.

Also Read- 3 students dead, 2 injured after overhead tank collapses in a school in Naharlagun

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) secretary Parul Gaur Mittal said independent observers of the level of joint secretary and coordinators comprising Group A officers have been appointed to monitor the exam.

“Magistrates and flying squads headed by senior administrative officers of the respective districts have been appointed to monitor the search process and law and order,” she said.

APPSC new Initiatives

The commission has taken new initiatives this time. For instance, there will be three copies of the OMR response sheet, including the original, a copy for the commission and a copy for the candidates.

Candidates should fill in the original copy so that it can be replicated in other OMR sheets as well.

They have been advised not to separate the OMR sheets without the instruction or guidance of invigilators.

Security Arrangement

A dedicated control room has been set up at the APPSC office to handle all queries, issues, logistics, etc. on the exam day.

Superintendents of police have been asked to deploy adequate manpower at the exam centres, she said.

As a precaution, jammers will be installed at each exam centre.

The commission said cameras have been provided to each centre superintendent to record “important events at the venues”.

The secretary said for the first time, biometric information of all candidates will be taken.

Executive magistrates have the clear power to take the strictest action against anyone caught cheating or using unfair means.

Important instructions for the candidates

The gates will open at 6:30 AM for entry of candidates to give them sufficient time for frisking and biometric registration.

The gates of the examination centres will be closed at 8:45 am for forenoon session and at 12:45 pm for afternoon session.