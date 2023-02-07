Arunachal: APPSC gets new chairman, 3 members

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has appointed Lt. General (Retd) Shantanu Dayal as the new chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The governor has also appointed three new individuals – Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, Pradip Lingfa and Rosy Taba – as members of the APPSC.

According to a official press release, all are appoints were made under clause (1) of Article 316 of the Constitution of India, read with clause 4 of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations 1988.

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission comprises of a Chairman and 4 (four) Members as per the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations, 1988 as amended from time to time.

The post of Chairman and 3 (three) members had fallen vacant due to resignation of the Chairman / Members from their respective posts in October 2022.

An advertisement against the vacant posts was issued on 21/11/2022 with closing date of receipt of application as 12/12/2022.

The Government had received applications from 18 (eighteen) persons for the post of Chairman, APPSC and 58 (fifty eight) applications for the post of Member(s), APPSC.

A High level Screening Committee had in its meeting held on 12th January, 2023 recommended a panel of names for consideration of the Government.

The oath of office will be administered by the Governor soon.