ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: APPSC gets new chairman, 3 members

The governor has also appointed three new individuals – Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, Pradip Lingfa and Rosy Taba – as members of the APPSC.

Last Updated: February 7, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: APPSC gets new chairman, 3 members

ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has appointed Lt. General (Retd) Shantanu Dayal as the new chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The governor has also appointed three new individuals – Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, Pradip Lingfa and Rosy Taba – as members of the APPSC.

Also Read- APPSC Fiasco proves deep rooted corruption in Commission

According to a official press release, all are appoints were made  under clause (1) of Article 316 of the Constitution of India, read with clause 4 of Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations 1988.

Related Articles

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission comprises of a Chairman and 4 (four) Members as per the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Regulations, 1988 as amended from time to time.

WATCH VIDEO-  APPSC Fiasco 

The post of Chairman and 3 (three) members had fallen vacant due to resignation of the Chairman / Members from their respective posts in October 2022.

An advertisement against the vacant posts was issued on 21/11/2022 with closing date of receipt of application as 12/12/2022.

The Government had received applications from 18 (eighteen) persons for the post of Chairman, APPSC and 58 (fifty eight)   applications for the post of Member(s), APPSC.

A High level Screening Committee had in its meeting held on 12th January, 2023 recommended a panel of names for consideration of the Government.

The oath of office will be administered by the Governor soon.

Tags
Last Updated: February 7, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Nocte digest appeals to develop Hakhunthin as a major tourist destination in Tirap

Arunachal: Nocte digest appeals to develop Hakhunthin as a major tourist destination in Tirap

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp held at Borguli village

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ camp held at Borguli village

Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu files nomination for Lungla Bye-election

Arunachal: Tsering Lhamu files nomination for Lungla Bye-election

BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming bypolls in Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal

BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming bypolls in Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal

Arunachal: Renovation work for Pasighat-Ledum-Tene road begins

Arunachal: Renovation work for Pasighat-Ledum-Tene road begins

Arunachal: Trainers Training Programme On “Scientific Cultivation and Post-Harvest Management of Tuber Crops” held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Trainers Training Programme On “Scientific Cultivation and Post-Harvest Management of Tuber Crops” held at Pasighat

Arunachal: Soldier saves boy from drowning in Tawang’s Madhuri Lake

Arunachal: We are lucky to get a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: We are lucky to get a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, says Pema Khandu

Arunachal: AESDSU conducts anti drug awareness programme

Arunachal: AESDSU conducts anti drug awareness programme

Arunachal: Adisu tales out Rally, submits memorandum to CM

Arunachal: Adisu tales out Rally, submits memorandum to CM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button